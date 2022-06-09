HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.55

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 349345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)
