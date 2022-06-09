HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.55

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 349345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

