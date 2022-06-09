Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 9,550 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96.

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

Shares of BX stock opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.59 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.