Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $19.46 or 0.00064653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $242.83 million and approximately $14.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00308448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00071818 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,475,512 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

