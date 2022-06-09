HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 8,041,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,450,770. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

