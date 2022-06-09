HSBC Downgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.48.
ECIFY opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
