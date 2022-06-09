HSBC Initiates Coverage on National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

