HSBC Initiates Coverage on National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.61.
