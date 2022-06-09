Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $53.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $57.72.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

