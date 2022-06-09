Humanscape Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $178.73 million and $2.26 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

