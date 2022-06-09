Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.26 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.16), with a volume of 110,317 shares traded.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £49.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.25.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.