Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

ICHR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,616. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $826.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

