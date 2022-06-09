ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $23.832 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in ICL Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,308 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ICL Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

