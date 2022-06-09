iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 879,646 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

