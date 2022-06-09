iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 879,646 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.10.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.