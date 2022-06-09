Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

