Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72.
About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.