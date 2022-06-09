Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Trading Up 9.5%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 79,788,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 36,166,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

