Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells $63,693.96 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IBTX stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

