Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

