Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CION opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

