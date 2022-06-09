Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires £1,246.56 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,562.11).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($27.14), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($110,227.14).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,154 ($26.99) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,603.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. Greggs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($25.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,443 ($43.15).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

