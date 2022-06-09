Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires $445,626.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $445,626.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,363.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.78.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
