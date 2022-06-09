Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires $445,626.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $445,626.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,363.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

