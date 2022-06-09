Insider Buying: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Buys $13,853,005.60 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,186,045 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at $46,855,534.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of RPTX opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.75.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
