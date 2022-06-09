Insider Buying: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $159,480.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

NYSE SWM opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $887.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

