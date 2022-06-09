Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Acquires $384,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,173,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,520.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Standard BioTools (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard BioTools (LAB)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.