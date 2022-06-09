Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Acquires $384,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,173,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,520.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Standard BioTools (Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

