Insider Buying: UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Buys £22,584.90 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent purchased 17,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £22,584.90 ($28,301.88).

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Chris Dent purchased 12,590 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($25,085.34).

LON UPGS opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.66) on Thursday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($2.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday, April 29th.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

