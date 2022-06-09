Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells $180,942.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $305.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.29. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.57 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 147.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $492.00 to $363.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

