Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,330,500.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,115,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

NYSE LPG opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $703.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

