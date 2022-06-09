Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Sells $135,135.68 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.