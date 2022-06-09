Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,646,823.92 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92.

Jaret Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52.

TSE PPL opened at C$52.93 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$29.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

