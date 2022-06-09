Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,151,280.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$1,151,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,540.91.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$16.63 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.