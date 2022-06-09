Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells $2,675,845.22 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fabio Sandri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.