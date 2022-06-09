Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells $2,675,845.22 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Fabio Sandri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00.
Shares of PPC stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
