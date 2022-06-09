Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells 63,700 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

