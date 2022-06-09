Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$114,031.62 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 228 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$500.14, for a total value of C$114,031.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at C$1,758,487.67.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total value of C$153,514.04.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$491.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$584.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,051.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$402.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market cap of C$61.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

