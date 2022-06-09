Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 91,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.