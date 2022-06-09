Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,299. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.