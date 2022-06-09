Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $35,308,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 8,961.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 794,864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 48.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 478,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.