Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 6.3% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SRB Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $120,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

