Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.22

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 2182712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Get Intel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.