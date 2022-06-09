Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.