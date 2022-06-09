International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.69

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.69 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 85.80 ($1.08). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 88.70 ($1.11), with a volume of 306,944 shares traded.

IPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £190.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.37.

In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,578.95).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

