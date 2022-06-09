Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. Invesco posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Invesco has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

