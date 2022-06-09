Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) fell 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 343,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,000,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Invitae by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

