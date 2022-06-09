iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.41

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.41 and traded as high as $38.80. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 88,551 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

