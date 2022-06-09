Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

IRM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 929,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,575 shares of company stock worth $2,016,679. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

