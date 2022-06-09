ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 2,880,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,632. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

