IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

