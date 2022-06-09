iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.59

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 32187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.