iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.02. 238,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

