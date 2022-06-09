iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.70. 19,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

