Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) One Day Volume Tops $281,862.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $281,862.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

