Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.