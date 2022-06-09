Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.
Shares of JKHY opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.
In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
