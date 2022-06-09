Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.35.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $71.70. 304,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.35.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $15,637,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

